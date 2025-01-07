Maine State Police have arrested a suspect who they say murdered a Virginia man who was found dead in Edgecomb last month.

Luke Krott, 26, of Edgecomb, is being held at a jail in San Diego, California, where police say he went after shooting and killing 34-year-old William “Nate” Robinson, of Austinville, Virginia.

A hunter found Robinson’s body inside a trash barrel in the Schmid Preserve on Old County Road last month, according to state police.

San Diego police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI were recruited in the search for Krott, who was found on Jan. 6 on a sailboat at a marina in San Diego. He will be extradited to Maine, where he will face a murder charge.

Officers had executed a search warrant at 57 Conant Road in Turner on Dec. 12 and found evidence that “linked” Krott to the murder. Detectives say Krott had been staying with his parents in Edgecomb before leaving the state.

A state police spokesperson said police don’t know exactly when Krott left for California and would not comment on what type of evidence was found or how Krott is connected to the address in Turner.

