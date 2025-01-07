Donald Trump’s lawyers have read special counsel Jack Smith’s draft report detailing the findings of his two investigations of the incoming president and are urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to fire Smith and block the report’s public release.

Justice Department regulations say special counsels must submit reports explaining their legal decisions at the conclusion of an investigation. Garland has indicated he would make public any special counsel report — with the necessary redactions — that reaches his desk.

But Trump’s lawyers say releasing the two-volume report days before their client is again sworn in as president would be disruptive for his transition, according to a letter to Garland included in a motion filed in Florida federal court Monday evening.

“Releasing Smith’s report is obviously not in the public interest — particularly in light of President Trump’s commanding victory in the election and the sensitive nature of the ongoing transition process,” Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro said in the letter.

Trump’s lawyers have made a similar argument in their currently unsuccessful attempt to cancel the president-elect’s sentencing this Friday in his separate New York state criminal conviction for falsifying documents related to a hush money payment before the 2016 election.

The Monday letter from Trump’s lawyers to Garland was included in a filing by Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, Trump’s co-defendants in Smith’s classified-document case. Trump was accused of illegally hoarding classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. The other federal investigation overseen by Smith accused Trump of illegally trying to block the results of the 2020 election.

While Trump’s lawyers made their appeal to Garland, Nauta and De Oliveira asked the judge in the Florida case, Aileen M. Cannon, to block the release of Smith’s report, citing her decision last summer to dismiss that case after she ruled Smith was unlawfully appointed.

Cannon’s ruling that Smith was unlawfully appointed broke with decades of legal precedent. The Justice Department is appealing, with Nauta and De Oliveira as defendants. Smith dropped Trump from the appeal because he won the November election and Justice Department policy prohibits prosecuting sitting presidents.

It is unclear whether Cannon would have clear authority to intervene in Garland’s decision on whether to release the report. But with the litigation against Nauta and De Oliveira ongoing, the co-defendants argued that the report could be detrimental to them and asked Cannon to hold a hearing on whether it should be made public.

“These Defendants will irreparably suffer harm as civilian casualties of the Government’s impermissible and contumacious utilization of political lawfare to include release of the unauthorized Report,” their motion said.

The judge who oversaw the D.C. federal election interference case, Tanya S. Chutkan, has indicated that she disagrees with Cannon’s decision and believes Smith was rightfully appointed. Chutkan dismissed that case at Smith’s request in November, again because of Trump’s election victory.

Trump’s attorneys said in their letter to Garland that Smith allowed them to review the draft report in person in Washington, but complained that they were prohibited from using electronic devices during the review.

They asked Garland to fire Smith and said that if he chooses not to, he should allow Trump’s Justice Department to decide what to do with the completed report. The lawyers argued that the report disregards the presumption of innocence and said its release would create a storm of negative media attention around Trump, requiring him to defend himself and interfering with his transition to office.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment.

Trump’s attorneys also cited Cannon’s decision in their letter to Garland on Monday, saying that if Smith is unlawfully appointed, he should not be able to compile a report.

“The release of any confidential report prepared by this out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor would be nothing more than a lawless political stunt, designed to politically harm President Trump and justify the huge sums of taxpayer money Smith unconstitutionally spent on his failed and dismissed cases,” the letter reads.

Garland appointed Smith in November 2022 to oversee the two ongoing investigations, after Trump announced he would again run for president. A special counsel has greater independence than a typical prosecutor, though still ultimately reports to the attorney general.

Both cases had been stuck in the appeals courts and were far from reaching a trial when Trump won the election. While much of the evidence against Trump in the two cases was revealed in the indictments and pretrial proceedings, a special counsel report could lay out the strategy the government would have employed against Trump at trial and the full scope of the evidence in the cases.

Before Trump takes office, the Justice Department is also expected to release a report by special counsel David Weiss detailing the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

A federal jury in Delaware convicted Hunter Biden of gun charges as a result of that investigation, and he separately pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in Los Angeles last year. The president pardoned his son last month.

