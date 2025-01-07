Right-hander Walker Buehler is guaranteed $21.05 million in his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox and can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

Buehler gets a $3.05 million signing bonus under the agreement announced Dec. 28 and a $15 million salary this year. The deal includes a $25 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout.

He would receive $500,000 each for 20 starts and each additional two through 28.

Buehler, a 30-year-old two-time All-Star, was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series last fall.

He went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in the 2024 regular season after missing all of the previous year recovering from Tommy John surgery. But in the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and one save, coming on in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Series against the New York Yankees and retiring the side in order, striking out the last two batters to protect the 7-6 lead.

In a seven-year career, all with the Dodgers, Buehler has a 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA. He has twice finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting.

Advertisement

ATHLETICS: Oakland agreed to a $60 million, five-year contract with slugger Brent Rooker, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal includes a $22 million vesting option for the 2030 season and escalators that could increase the value to $92 million over six seasons. Rooker was set to swap proposed arbitration salaries with the A’s on Thursday. He also would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and could have become a free agent following the 2027 World Series.

The new deal keeps Rooker signed through 2029, when the team is planning to be in Las Vegas. The A’s left Oakland after last season and are set to play the next three seasons in a minor league park in West Sacramento, California. The club says its new stadium in Las Vegas is expected to be ready in 2028.

The 30-year-old Rooker has been one of the best players for the A’s since joining the team in 2023. He batted .293 with 39 homers, 112 RBI and a .927 OPS last season, winning a Silver Slugger award at designated hitter and finishing 10th in AL MVP voting. He hit 30 homers with an .817 OPS in his first season with the A’s, making the AL All-Star squad.

METS: David Wright’s No. 5 will be retired by the New York Mets before a July 19 game against Cincinnati.

Wright’s number will be the 10th retired by the Mets, the sixth since Steve Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season. Wright also will enter the team’s Hall of Fame, joining Tom Seaver as the only Mets players to receive both honors on the same day.

A seven-time All-Star, Wight hit .296 with 242 homers, 970 RBI and 196 stolen bases from 2004-18, his career cut short by neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

Copy the Story Link