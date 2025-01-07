A Windham man was sentenced to fifteen years in prison Tuesday after admitting to distributing and producing child pornography, including taking photos of an infant, officials said.

Cote Noonan, 33, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $108,000 in restitution to his victims. He pleaded guilty in June, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine said in a written statement.

U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said Noonan “admitted to a long and disturbing history” of consuming child pornography for more than two decades.

“This sentence will protect children from being victimized and hopefully offer some measure of justice to those he exploited,” McElwee said in a written statement.

The FBI investigated the case, the attorney’s office said. During a raid of Noonan’s home in 2023, the bureau seized four devices that contained thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said Noonan admitted to sexually abusing a child over the course of the investigation.

“Simply put, Cote Noonan is a predator,” Cohen said in a written statement.

Staff Writer Emily Allen contributed reporting.

HOW TO GET HELP

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can call 1-800-871-7741 for free and confidential help 24 hours a day.

TO LEARN more about sexual violence prevention and response in Maine, visit the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault website.

