Bar Harbor’s 1,000-person daily cap on cruise ship visitors got unusual scrutiny Wednesday when retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined the panel of judges reviewing the case at the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

Breyer joined two other judges in hearing an appeal of a judge’s decision in U.S. District Court in Bangor last year that upheld the cap.

Lawyers defending the ordinance called Breyer’s appearance an “unexpected delight” and described the cap as necessary to maintain public safety amid rising cruise ship visits.

Lawyers for businesses that are challenging the limit disputed that cruise ship visitors pose a public safety threat that warrants blocking 80% to 90% of passengers from disembarking.

Bar Harbor voters approved an ordinance in November 2022 that limited the number of cruise ship passengers coming ashore each day to 1,000 with a $100 minimum penalty. The previous cap limited cruise ship visitors to 65,000 per month under an agreement with the cruise lines.

The new cap was proposed in response to complaints about downtown congestion during the cruise season, when more than 150 ships typically visit, some carrying thousands of passengers.

Soon after, a group of businesses sued the town, claiming that the cap is unconstitutional and will hurt the local economy. They included Penobscot Bay and River Pilot Association and the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods.

A federal Judge Lance Walker found in favor of the town in February 2024.

