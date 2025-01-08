The Portland Hearts of Pine has signed its first Mainer — a Lewiston resident who helped guide the Lewiston High School soccer team to the 2019 state final and later played for the University of Southern Maine.

Khalid Hersi most recently played for the Lewiston-based Wahda United FC in the United Premier Soccer League, where he later secured a role on the league’s Team of the Season, Hearts of Pine said in an announcement Wednesday.

“Being the first player from Maine to sign with Hearts of Pine means so much to me and my family,” Hersi said in a written statement. “I’ve worked tirelessly for this moment, overcoming setbacks and staying focused on improving every single day. It’s a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire community that has supported me.”

Hersi was born in Atlanta and moved to Maine at 2, the team said. His father coached soccer at the Lewiston Middle School, the team said. He is one of six in his family to play soccer in Maine.

He and his older brother, Bilal Hersi, played together on the high school team in 2019.

As a freshman in 2023, Hersi joined USM’s soccer team as a midfielder and played 15 games, the team said.

Signing Hersi “a proud moment for our club and our mission to uplift the local community,” Hearts of Pine coach Bobby Murphy said in a written statement.

“His journey inspires the next generation of Maine athletes, proving there is a pathway from our state to the professional level,” Murphy said.

Last month, the team signed Michel Poon-Angeron, who had been playing in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, as its first ever player.

