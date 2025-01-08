AUGUSTA — The 132nd Legislature gathered at the State House Wednesday to open a new session and begin the long process of formally referring new bills to standing committees for hearings and work sessions.

Lawmakers are expected to meet in their respective chambers only one day a week through February, as work slowly ramps up on reviewing hundreds — if not thousands — of bills submitted by lawmakers. Most of the work in the coming weeks will happen during more frequent meetings of the individual committees.

The session is scheduled to end June 18.

The top issue facing lawmakers is state spending.

On Tuesday, the governor’s budget office warned legislative leaders and members of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee about a $118 million shortfall in MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, in the current budget, plus a projected deficit in the next two-year budget of $450 million.

The state’s current two-year budget is $10.5 billion, but existing spending commitments already approved by lawmakers would push that spending level to $11.67 billion if they are fully funded, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to present her budget in the coming days. She has said she plans to protect certain investments, including continuing to provide 55% of public education funding, free community college, MaineCare expansion and 5% revenue sharing with municipalities.

In addition to reviewing and amending the budget, lawmakers will take up a slate of new legislation. The deadline submit bills is Friday. During the previous Legislature, lawmakers submitted nearly 2,300 bills.

Democrats remain in control of state government. In addition to the governorship, Democrats retained majorities in the House and Senate, albeit by smaller margins. Democrats have had a trifecta since 2019.

