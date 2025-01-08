Gov. Janet Mills will join other governors and hundreds of other officials from across the nation in celebrating the life of former President Jimmy Carter at a state funeral in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, her office said.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a human rights icon, died Dec. 29, 2024. He was 100 years old.

Carter’s state funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Washington National Cathedral. His body laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, when mourners were invited to pay their respects from 6 a.m. to midnight.

President Joe Biden designated Thursday a National Day of Mourning for the former president, and Mills ordered all flags in the state be flown at half-staff through Jan. 28.

“He was the moral conscience of a nation whose words and deeds demonstrated that the human capacity for kindness and goodness is limitless,” Mills said in a statement issued shortly after Carter’s death. “America has lost a true model of servant leadership.”

