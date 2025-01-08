GORHAM – Irene McNeill Hincks, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Irene was born on Nov. 19, 1941 in Portland, to Edward Kenneth McNeill and Josephine Iva Dyer.

Raised in Portland, she graduated from Deering High School with a business degree in the class of 1960. Irene was in several clubs and had a lot of friends. One of the signs of her great character and sense of responsibility was a returning summer job to take care of three children for a family at Higgins Beach. Upon graduation, Irene went to work for Maine Bonding Insurance Company in Portland.

Irene met Maynard A. Hincks (later her husband) during their senior year at Deering High School. They became close friends in high school and during Maynard’s early years at Bowdoin College.

While at Bowdoin, Irene and Maynard married and settled into campus life. Irene was a positive influence on Maynard’s grades, hitting Dean’s list a lot more often. Their last year at Bowdoin, they lived in the Joshua Chamberlain House near several other married couples, building lifelong friendships.

Maynard and Irene moved to Bangor after graduation to begin Maynard’s career with Sears. Several years with Sears precipitated moves every two years around New England and New York.

Irene loved being a homemaker and was busy raising three daughters, Kristine, Karen and Kathryn. Irene still found time to carve out retail careers that also involved modeling for her employers.

In 1989, Maynard left Sears during downsizing, and they returned to Maine as always planned. They purchased the Inn at Long Lake, a large 16-room bed and breakfast, that they owned and operated for 10 years.

Irene was a dedicated loving mother and grandmother. She and Maynard kept very close contact with their three children, nine grandchildren and now 11 great-grandchildren. They would often have their grandchildren visit for weeks at a time during school vacations and summers. Maynard and Irene have taken their grandchildren to Disney for a total of 10 visits.

Irene lived a long, healthy life with much happiness in her loving family. May God Bless her always.

Irene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Maynard Hincks; her daughters Kristine Crabs (Russ), Kathryn Hincks; her grandchildren, Thomas Wren (Steph), Cody O’Neill (Laura), Kacey O’Neill, Kristy Keeler, Thomas Keeler, Kelly Crabs (Varun), Kate Brown (Casey), Anna Crabs and Angelina Deaza; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth McNeill (Jackie) and her sister, Betty Pettingill (Donald).

Irene was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Lynn Frenier; her parents; her siblings Evelyn Powers, Stephen Palmer and Dennis Palmer.

A celebration of Irene’s life will be held on Saturday Jan. 25, at 2 p.m., at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, located at 81 Cressey Rd. in Gorham. A reception will follow.

