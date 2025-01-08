We are primary care physicians who have trained in different specialties and eras, but we have a shared respect for evidence- and science-based medicine. Likewise, we pride ourselves in offering our patients and communities the best and most up-to-date evidence and support possible, helping them make the best decisions for their health.

We aim to educate not just our patients, but also our communities and elected representatives to make sure they make the best health choices for Maine. Because of this, we oppose the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of health and human services for multiple reasons, and hope that our senators will oppose his nomination as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Dr. Brendan Prast of Portland is a primary care physician working in Sanford. Dr. Jane Pringle is a former primary care physician who also served as a state representative from 2012-2014 and 2022-2024. She lives in Windham.

At face value, the nominee’s goal to “make America healthy again,” or to improve the chronic disease epidemic in the United States, is a good one. We know that improving nutrition guidelines, increasing access to healthy food and encouraging a healthy lifestyle can improve health across populations. But that is just part of health care. To assume he will improve our nation’s health through nutrition and lifestyle alone is naive and shows his lack of experience or understanding of medical science. We cannot ignore the fact that this nominee is woefully underqualified for this national level position, which oversees so many departments that affect the health of all Americans.

Disease prevention is most at risk with this nomination, and this is what we are so concerned about. As Maine physicians, we know that vaccines are one of the most successful preventive options we have, saving countless lives and limiting disability over the years from preventable diseases. We have taken care of patients who suffered from chicken pox, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), meningitis and polio and other preventable diseases, which have been eliminated or made rare because of vaccines developed to prevent them.

The HHS nominee is a prolific anti-vaccine advocate who spreads false information internationally. This disinformation contributed to reduced vaccination rates, which caused multiple deaths due to the outbreak of measles in American Samoa in 2019. Amplifying his message at a federal level will harm countless people.

But vaccinations are just one proven aspect of health care that he is against. Beyond vaccines, he actively spreads misinformation about autism, COVID treatments, HIV/AIDS and fluoride in water sources. The decision to nominate RFK Jr. as the secretary of health and human services is not just irresponsible, it is dangerous.

As Maine physicians, we oppose this nomination for the sake of our patients and communities. We do not want to see a resurgence of easily preventable diseases like measles, chicken pox or pertussis, which are sure to follow the appointment of an anti-vaccine advocate to a federal role. We do not want to see our patients and families harmed by policies that are aggressively anti-science, driven not by research and evidence, but by rhetoric.

We are writing this statement to inform community members, as well as our senators, in hopes that we will work together to oppose this nomination. We encourage readers to contact Sens. Collins and King to ensure they oppose the nomination. In doing so, we hope to prevent needless illness and deaths across the country, saving lives and ensuring someone with actual experience and expertise takes on the role.

