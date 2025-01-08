Brunswick-based artist Maria Castellano-Usery says her colorful paintings are intended to be “a conduit for joy and light.”

And for the ninth straight year, she has brought both of those things to Maine children by using her art to benefit the Press Herald Toy Fund.

Brushstrokes with Impact is what Castellano-Usery calls it.

Once every month, she holds a paint-a-thon to raise money for a charity. Castellano-Usery breaks out her acrylics and a blank 8-inch-by-8-inch canvas and starts painting until she ends up with a brightly colored work of art that she raffles off for the charity.

Castellano-Usery posts photos of the work in progress and the raffles actually take place during the day while she paints. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased by contacting Castellano-Usery through Instagram (@brushstrokesbymaria) or Facebook. Her paintings for charity can be seen at brushstrokesbymaria.com.

She has raffled off a total of 109 paintings and raised more than $20,000 for different charities, and each year holds a paint-a-thon for the Toy Fund. Castellano-Usery said she enjoys painting for a purpose and believes in the mission of the Toy Fund, which strives in its own way to be “a conduit for joy and light.”

The theme of this year’s painting, which raised $135 for the Toy Fund, is a fitting tribute to the artist and the charity: “Be the Light.”

The 75-year-old charity accepts donations throughout the year, although the holiday season generates by far most of its annual revenue. The Press Herald will continue to periodically publish the donations in the coming weeks.

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

NEW DONATIONS:

$50 — Lynne Russell-Johnson

$50 — Faye and John Gmeiner

$100 — In memory of all our late relatives and the beautiful holidays they contributed to John and Deborah Smith

$300 — In memory of our brothers, Jack and Alan Corcoran and Dennis Hayes, from the Corcoran/Hayes Family

$900 — Eddie’s Variety

$100 — In memory of Mom and Dad, your family Valarie Lamont

$100 — In honor of our grandchildren, to bring loving gifts to loving children Anonymous

$50 — In honor of our granddaughter Sophia Margaux, from Nonie and Papa Joan and Roger Gildart

$50 — Terry and Martha Thompson

$2,000 — Barbara Gorman

$100 — Lynne and John J.

$135 — Raised during December Brushstrokes with Impact “paint-a-thon” Maria Castellano-Usery

$100— In memory of Sue Jane Rowell

$125 — To the wonderful people who make the Toy Fund possible The very fortunate R’s

$100 — Jane Danielson

$20 — In memory of Ray D. Gibson Anonymous

$500 — Karen and David Haskell

$25 — Linda and David Power

$100 — Cheers to the Toy Fund volunteers Jeff Ham

$50 — Joseph Barron Donovan Joseph Donovan

$100 — Fred Bopp

$210.73 — In Memory of Barry M. Campbell, Vietnam Veteran, 1947-1995 Anonymous

$315.94 — In loving memory of George and Florence Stewart and Paul and Anne Chandler Anonymous

$105.52 — The Ertman Family

$105.52 — In memory of Alice and Helen Robinson Anonymous

$105.52 — In Memory of Bill Crowell Jr. Anonymous

$1,052.39 — In memory of Ed Conroy and Jimmy Wallace Sean Conroy

$105.52 — Anonymous

TOTAL TO DATE: $186,210.48

Copy the Story Link