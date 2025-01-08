With the 2024 season over, it’s time to look ahead for the Patriots.

Here are the 21 players set to hit free agency this offseason.

There aren’t any huge names on this list, since the Patriots already extended running back Rhamondre Stevenson, center David Andrews, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux, and safeties Brenden Schooler and Jabrill Peppers within the last year.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

QB Jacoby Brissett: Brissett signed a one-year, $8 million contact with the Patriots before they selected Drake Maye and Joe Milton III in the 2024 NFL Draft. The signing made sense at the time for Brissett to serve as a bridge starter before a rookie QB took over, especially since he had a connection with Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Van Pelt is still under contract, but there’s no guarantee he’ll stick with the Patriots’ new head coach. Milton looked good enough in the Patriots’ Week 18 pseudo-preseason-style win that the team can count on him as a backup next season.

Brissett didn’t seem happy with his year back in New England while speaking to ESPN’s Mike Reiss last month.

“There’s so much I could say, but I guess, ‘not ideal.’ Obviously, a unique situation here,” Brissett said. “I’m not the one to make excuses, but at some point somebody is going to have to watch the film and understand what I was dealing with. I think that kind of speaks for itself. I think it’s very easy for people to blame the quarterback for things – that’s what this profession is – but yeah man, tough year.”

RB JaMycal Hasty: Hasty had a minor role on offense as the Patriots’ third running back and finished 10th in special teams snaps. Even if he returns, ideally, the Patriots would upgrade the No. 3 running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

TE Austin Hooper: Perhaps the Patriots’ best free-agent signing, Hooper caught 45 passes for 476 yards with three touchdowns. He was another player who had worked with Van Pelt, so perhaps the decision to bring him back will depend on the 2025 coaching staff. It’s worth noting Hooper did play under Mike Vrabel with the Titans in 2022 and caught 41 passes for 444 yards with two touchdowns. He’s a great option as a second tight end behind Hunter Henry.

OT Chukwuma Okorafor: Okorafor left the team just prior to Week 2 with his agent telling the Patriots that he didn’t want to play football anymore. If he changes his mind, don’t expect the opportunity to come here.

DT Daniel Ekuale: Ekuale had to take on a bigger role in 2024, playing a career-high 722 defensive snaps (more than twice as many as his previous high), with Christian Barmore out most of the season with blood clots. If Ekuale returns, he’s best suited for a rotational role.

DE Oshane Ximines: The veteran edge defender impressed this summer but tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Seahawks. The Patriots’ defensive coaches are still under contract, so his return might be dependent on whether they are back.

DE Deatrich Wise: Wise, a team captain, is one of the few players left on the roster with a Super Bowl ring from the Patriots’ dynasty years. Now 30, he took a pretty sizable step back in 2024 and drew the ire of Patriots fans when he called them spoiled after booing in Week 17.

CB Jonathan Jones: Jones also didn’t look like himself at all times this season, but his ability to play cornerback, in the slot and at safety is still valuable in the NFL. The Patriots also need all the depth they can take at cornerback.

S Jaylinn Hawkins: Expected to be a special-teamer, Hawkins wound up playing over 50% of defensive snaps as one of the team’s more solid free-agent pickups. The Patriots should welcome him back as a special-teamer/backup safety.

K Joey Slye: Slye finished strong as the Patriots’ kicker, hitting 3-of-3 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points in Week 18. The team already signed kicker Parker Romo to a future deal, but bringing back Slye and some competition would also be a prudent move.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

G Lester Cotton: The Patriots liked Cotton enough to claim him off waivers from the Dolphins. They have the option of giving Cotton a first-, second- or right-of-first-refusal tender.

LB Christian Elliss: Like Hawkins, Elliss was expected to serve as a special teamer and wound up playing more defensive snaps (45.9%) than expected.

LB Monty Rice: Rice, a 2021 third-round pick by the Titans, was added to the practice squad late in the season and signed to the 53-man roster prior to Week 18.

EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

WR JaQuae Jackson: Jackson, an undrafted rookie, suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. The Patriots have the option of offering all exclusive rights free agents one-year, league-minimum deals. ERFAs cannot negotiate with other teams.

TE Jack Westover: Another undrafted rookie, Westover signed to the 53-man roster before Week 18.

OT Demontrey Jacobs: Jacobs, a second-year pro, was claimed off waivers from the Broncos in August. He played nearly 80% of snaps while starting 13 games. He was a low-level starter in 2024, but it makes sense to bring him back for depth.

C Ben Brown: Brown was signed off the Raiders’ practice squad prior to Week 6 and started every game for the Patriots before suffering a concussion ahead of Week 17. He was solid in his role and should be brought back for depth alongside David Andrews, Cole Strange and Jake Andrews.

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.: Pharms served as rotational depth at defensive tackle, playing 41% of snaps in 2024. He was a favorite of the former Patriots regime.

DE Truman Jones: An undrafted free agent in 2023, Jones signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 18.

CB Alex Austin: Perhaps the top ERFA on this list, Austin missed most of the season with an ankle injury but impressed down the stretch. He should be back next season and continuing to compete for snaps.

CB Miles Battle: An elite size-speed combination, Battle was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 18 and allowed one catch on five targets for 11 yards with two pass breakups. It would be smart to bring him back.

