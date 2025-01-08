Hires, promotions, appointments

Stephanie Beck has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing and community development at University Credit Union. Jess Francis was promoted to HR and executive administrative manager and Abbey Ramsay to vice president of lending. Beth Beaudoin was hired at University Credit Union as mortgage origination manager. Patrick “Coney” Quinn was hired as consumer lending manager.

Katelyn Gustenhoven joined Spinnaker Trust as an employee stock ownership plan analyst. Recently, she served as a senior financial analyst at Shade Tree Advisors in Saratoga Springs, New York.

