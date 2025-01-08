Beck

Francis

Ramsay

Hires, promotions, appointments

Stephanie Beck has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing and community development at University Credit Union. Jess Francis was promoted to HR and executive administrative manager and Abbey Ramsay to vice president of lending. Beth Beaudoin was hired at University Credit Union as mortgage origination manager. Patrick “Coney” Quinn was hired as consumer lending manager.

Katelyn Gustenhoven joined Spinnaker Trust as an employee stock ownership plan analyst. Recently, she served as a senior financial analyst at Shade Tree Advisors in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Melanie McKean, left, development director at Preble Street, and Linda Halleran, community engagement manager at Town and Country Federal Credit Union, at the Preble Street Food Security Hub in South Portland. McKean accepted a $2,000 check from the credit union that will fund 7,500 meals to feed the homeless community from Preble Street covering New Year’s Day and the first few days of 2025. Contributed / TCFCU

