Wed.  1/8  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  Zoom

Wed.  1/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  Rec Center

Wed.  1/8  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

Wed.  1/8  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability/Transportation  Zoom

Wed.  1/8  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review  Zoom

Thu.  1/9  4 p.m.  Nominating Committee  Zoom

Advertisement

Thu.  1/9  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  Rec Center

Mon.  1/13  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop  City Hall

Tue.  1/14  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  1/14  5:30 p.m.  HHS/Public Safety  Zoom

Wed.  1/15  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles