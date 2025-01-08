Wed. 1/8 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Zoom
Wed. 1/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission Rec Center
Wed. 1/8 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, City Hall
Wed. 1/8 5:30 p.m. Sustainability/Transportation Zoom
Wed. 1/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Zoom
Thu. 1/9 4 p.m. Nominating Committee Zoom
Thu. 1/9 5 p.m. Parks Commission Rec Center
Mon. 1/13 5 p.m. City Council Workshop City Hall
Tue. 1/14 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 1/14 5:30 p.m. HHS/Public Safety Zoom
Wed. 1/15 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
