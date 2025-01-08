A new year has arrived and the winter sports season is hitting its stride. As we draw closer to the championship month of February, Scarborough athletes are poised to be in the middle of the action across the board.

While basketball and hockey already at their midway point, other winter sports are heating up as well.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys basketball

Scarborough’s boys basketball team was 5-4 at press time.

Last week, the Red Storm lost at South Portland (78-47) and Deering (50-49) to continue a trend of win-two-games, lose-two-games. Against the Red Riots, Carter Blanche had a team-high 18 points. In the loss to the Rams, Herrick led the way with 14 points. Tuesday, Scarborough enjoyed arguably its biggest win to date, downing visiting Falmouth, 64-59, a top Class A South contender. Blanche went off for 29 points.

Advertisement

Scarborough, ranked fourth at press time in the Class AA South Heal Points standings, went to Noble Thursday, hosts reigning Class AA champion Windham Saturday, then travels to Bangor Tuesday of next week.

Girls basketball

On the heels of a seismic win at reigning Class AA champion Cheverus last week, Scarborough’s girls lost at home to South Portland (47-25). Emerson Flaker had eight points in defeat. Tuesday, the Red Storm improved to 5-4 and fourth in Class AA South with a 69-25 win at Falmouth. Scarborough jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and held a commanding 50-5 halftime advantage. Eva Alvarez led the way with 17 points.

The Red Storm hosted Noble Thursday, go to Windham Saturday, then welcome Bangor Tuesday of next week.

Hockey

Scarborough’s boys hockey team fell to 3-3 and third in Class A after losses at Bonny Eagle (3-2) and Falmouth (7-2).

Advertisement

The Red Storm were at reigning Class B champion Cheverus/Yarmouth Thursday (see our website for game story), then travel to Thornton Academy Wednesday of next week.

The Falmouth/Scarborough girls co-op squad was 5-7 and fifth after a 2-1 win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester in the Dudley Cup on New Year’s Day, a 3-1 home loss to Penobscot and a 2-1 setback Monday at Brunswick. In the win, Maya Fongemie and Lexie Bellerose both scored goals and Avery Larson had a pair of assists.

Falmouth/Scarborough was home versus the Beacons Thursday, then welcomes Lewiston Saturday.

Indoor track

Scarborough’s boys were first and the girls came in second at a regular season-opening indoor track meet. The meet also included Cheverus, Marshwood and Thornton Academy.

Swimming

In the pool, Scarborough swept Kennebunk in its most recent meet. The boys defeated the Rams, 113-29. The girls prevailed, 104-32.

Copy the Story Link