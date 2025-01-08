The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 1/7/25
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
1.
Noble (6)
88
2.
Windham (1)
86
3.
South Portland (2)
85
4.
Cheverus (1)
76
5.
Brewer
50
6.
York
46
7.
Falmouth
34
8.
Medomak Valley
27
9.
Hampden Academy
23
10.
Thornton Academy
14
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
1.
Lawrence (5)
91
2.
Oxford Hills (1)
84
3.
Gorham (4)
83
4.
Cony
67
5.
Marshwood
46
6.
Gray-New Gloucester
35
7.
South Portland
29
8.
Edward Little
25
9.
Biddeford
19
10.
Caribou
14
BOYS’ HOCKEY
1.
Falmouth (8)
48
2.
Cheverus/Yarmouth (2)
40
3.
Messalonskee
27
4.
Kents Hill
12
5.
Windham co-op
6
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
1.
Cheverus co-op (10)
50
2.
Yarmouth/Falmouth
40
3.
Brunswick
26
4.
Portland co-op
23
5.
Penobscot
7
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Celtics hold off depleted Nuggets as Tatum scores 29, Porzingis adds 25
Next »
Struggling Bruins look slow, flat and nobody can pinpoint why
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.