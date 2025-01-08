The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/7/25

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Noble (6) 88 2. Windham (1) 86 3. South Portland (2) 85 4. Cheverus (1) 76 5. Brewer 50 6. York 46 7. Falmouth 34 8. Medomak Valley 27 9. Hampden Academy 23 10. Thornton Academy 14

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Lawrence (5) 91 2. Oxford Hills (1) 84 3. Gorham (4) 83 4. Cony 67 5. Marshwood 46 6. Gray-New Gloucester 35 7. South Portland 29 8. Edward Little 25 9. Biddeford 19 10. Caribou 14

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Falmouth (8) 48 2. Cheverus/Yarmouth (2) 40 3. Messalonskee 27 4. Kents Hill 12 5. Windham co-op 6

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (10) 50 2. Yarmouth/Falmouth 40 3. Brunswick 26 4. Portland co-op 23 5. Penobscot 7

