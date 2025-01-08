Cream cakes and macarons at Yuri’s Desserts on Spring Street, which opened at the start of the year. Photo courtesy of Yuri’s Desserts

Korean-style pastry shop Yuri’s Desserts opened recently in the former Stars and Stripes Brewing Co. tasting room.

Located at 3 Spring St. in Portland, Yuri’s Desserts serves a selection of baked goods including cream cakes, macarons, tarts, croissants, doughnuts and cookies, along with Korean treats like bingsu, a milk-based shaved ice.

The shop’s administrative manager, Daewon Kim, and co-owner and chef Gunsang Park said Yuri’s pastries are Korean-style, which makes them a little less sweet than their American and European counterparts. “They’re light and just sweet enough,” said Kim. “Not over-sweet.”

Yuri’ will sell hot drinks, such as coffee and espresso beverages from North Carolina-based roasters Counter Culture, as well as fruity drinks like yuzu lemonade, grapefruit-ade and green apple & grape-ade.

Park and his wife, Yuri Kim, who bakes alongside him at the shop, have decades of experience working at bakeries like Paris Baguette, a multinational bakery-café chain, both in South Korea and the United States.

Yuri’s is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

filed under:
restaurant industry, the wrap

