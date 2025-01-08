Korean-style pastry shop Yuri’s Desserts opened recently in the former Stars and Stripes Brewing Co. tasting room.
Located at 3 Spring St. in Portland, Yuri’s Desserts serves a selection of baked goods including cream cakes, macarons, tarts, croissants, doughnuts and cookies, along with Korean treats like bingsu, a milk-based shaved ice.
The shop’s administrative manager, Daewon Kim, and co-owner and chef Gunsang Park said Yuri’s pastries are Korean-style, which makes them a little less sweet than their American and European counterparts. “They’re light and just sweet enough,” said Kim. “Not over-sweet.”
Yuri’ will sell hot drinks, such as coffee and espresso beverages from North Carolina-based roasters Counter Culture, as well as fruity drinks like yuzu lemonade, grapefruit-ade and green apple & grape-ade.
Park and his wife, Yuri Kim, who bakes alongside him at the shop, have decades of experience working at bakeries like Paris Baguette, a multinational bakery-café chain, both in South Korea and the United States.
Yuri’s is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.