Cafe Louis, a popular restaurant serving Central American and Caribbean-inspired fare in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood, will close next month, its owners announced Wednesday night.

Owners Evan and Genevieve Richardson said in an Instagram post that they were nearing the end of their lease on Ocean Street “and have decided to take the opportunity to move on and realign our focus to recalibrate our home and personal lives.” The last day of service will be Feb. 2.

“While this is a bittersweet post, the decision was incredibly difficult. We’ve shared amazing meals, drinks, memories and friendships in this tiny little room and truly believe we achieved far more than ever set out to do, and then some,” they wrote.

Their other restaurant, Costa Media in Camden, will remain open.

The menu at Cafe Louis was inspired by the food Evan Richardson grew up eating while visiting his grandparents in Costa Rica and his New Orleans Creole heritage. Since it opened in the former former RJ’s Pub in 2021, the restaurant garnered rave reviews and was included in the Press Herald’s 2023 list of best 75 places to eat and drink in the Portland area.

“We are truly grateful for everyone who played a role in making this place what it is and have been honored to exist in this amazing Portland food scene,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

