Cafe Louis, a popular restaurant serving Central American and Caribbean-inspired fare in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood, will close next month, its owners announced Wednesday night.
Owners Evan and Genevieve Richardson said in an Instagram post that they were nearing the end of their lease on Ocean Street “and have decided to take the opportunity to move on and realign our focus to recalibrate our home and personal lives.” The last day of service will be Feb. 2.
“While this is a bittersweet post, the decision was incredibly difficult. We’ve shared amazing meals, drinks, memories and friendships in this tiny little room and truly believe we achieved far more than ever set out to do, and then some,” they wrote.
Their other restaurant, Costa Media in Camden, will remain open.
The menu at Cafe Louis was inspired by the food Evan Richardson grew up eating while visiting his grandparents in Costa Rica and his New Orleans Creole heritage. Since it opened in the former former RJ’s Pub in 2021, the restaurant garnered rave reviews and was included in the Press Herald’s 2023 list of best 75 places to eat and drink in the Portland area.
“We are truly grateful for everyone who played a role in making this place what it is and have been honored to exist in this amazing Portland food scene,” the owners wrote on Instagram.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.