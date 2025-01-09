Resurgence Dance Company is thrilled to announce the premiere of its latest production, “The Siren of Crystal Lake,” a mesmerizing exploration of mythology, mystery and movement. This highly anticipated performance will take place at the iconic Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath this coming weekend, Jan. 10-12. “The Siren of Crystal Lake” transports audiences to a world where the shimmering waters conceal secrets and the allure of the unknown beckons. Combining contemporary ballet, hip-hop and modern dance with storytelling and evocative visuals, this production showcases the company’s signature blend of heartfelt movement and emotional resonance.

Resurgence Dance Company’s mission is to cultivate a performing arts community for adults and young dancers who love to move. This mission is currently being accomplished with “The Siren of Crystal Lake.” Auditions were held at the end of August, and soon after, a cast of 24 folks, ages 8-70, was rehearsing twice a week to create dances to tell a story.

“Dancers in RDC are a vibrant mash-up of humans,” Artistic Director Ashley Steeves said. “Some dancers are musical theater majors, others haven’t danced onstage in their life, but all of them share a common goal: practice hard and feel confident in their dancing by showtime. Often RDC shows will share a deeper meaning, and this show is no different, though it leans heavily on fantasy storytelling.”

Crystal Lake is a world built by Hattie Frederick and Ashley Steeves. The writers want viewers to envision a small harbor town that holds a dark past, ambiguously set in the 1600s, and maybe in Coastal Italy. A poor farmer, Tor, helps his sister’s family survive when he gets a job on a ship to become a gem diver. The Crystal Lake is where we meet the terrifying sirens, including Amethyst, who Tor falls in love with immediately. The story unravels on land and underwater following Amethyst, Tor and their families, and how this connection between human and siren creates turmoil.

“This piece is a love letter to the myths that shape our imaginations,” Steeves said. “We’ve drawn inspiration from folklore and nature to create a performance that’s both haunting and beautiful.”

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will host the premier of “The Siren of Crystal Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday The shows have horror elements and should be fine for viewers age 8 and up. Don’t miss this chance to witness the magic of “The Siren of Crystal Lake” and support Resurgence Dance Company’s mission to bring dynamic, original dance performances to Maine and beyond.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at The Chocolate Church Arts Center.

