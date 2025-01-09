Gorham High sophomore Liana Edwards was named Gatorade Maine Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday, after a season in which she led the Rams to a second straight Class A state championship.

A 6-foot setter and right-side hitter, Edwards was previously chosen as the Varsity Maine Player of the Year. She had 240 assists, 105 digs, 97 kills, 35 aces and 30 blocks this season.

Copy the Story Link