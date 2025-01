Gorham High sophomore Liana Edwards was named Gatorade Maine Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday, after a season in which she led the Rams to a second straight Class A state championship.

A 6-foot setter and right-side hitter, Edwards was previously chosen as the Varsity Maine Player of the Year. She had 240 assists, 105 digs, 97 kills, 35 aces and 30 blocks this season.