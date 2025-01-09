Kellen Tynes scored 25 points and dished out four assists as Maine beat Binghamton, 82-71, on Thursday in Orono.

A.J. Lopez added 21 points for Maine (9-8, 1-1 America East) and Quion Burns added 10.

UP NEXT

WHO: Albany at Maine

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

TELEVISION: ESPN+

Tymu Chenery had 20 points for Binghamton (9-8, 1-1).

