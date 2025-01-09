TURNER — Leavitt coach Kyle Rines said the Hornets have shown they are a good team this season, but they’re still learning how to handle big moments.

That was the case in Thursday’s 61-39 loss to Oceanside in a matchup of two guard-heavy Class B South teams that entered the game with identical records.

“I learned that we need to compete better,” Rines said. “We have high aspirations, and I think we’ll reach them. We’re a good team, but they kind of get scared of the moment, and I think they know Oceanside’s a very, very good team, and we just kind of let them take control of the game.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oceanside (7-2) coach Matt Breen and Rines both said their teams struggled with shooting, but Leavitt (6-3) also fell short of its typical defensive performance.

“We had to contain Aubrianna Hoose, but she had 27 tonight, so she needed to be at half that for us to have a chance,” Rines said. “I just didn’t think we defended very well, and our calling card this year has been our defense. We just weren’t quite there. ”

Advertisement

How did they do it?

• Hoose helped Oceanside pull away in the second quarter with 11 points, and the Mariners took a 22-6 lead into halftime.

• The Mariners outrebounded the Hornets 30-19. Hoose and Abby Stackpole combined for 17 of the team’s 30 rebounds.

• Turnovers in transition and nabbing 50-50 balls on the ground helped Oceanside keep possession of the ball by its rim, generating more opportunities to score despite struggling to sink shots.

Key moments

• Along with Hoose’s 11-point second quarter, Renee Ripley’s 11-point third quarter sealed the deal.

• Ripley set the defensive tone when she blocked three consecutive shots in the first quarter.

What does it mean?

• Thursday’s game was the fourth in seven days for Leavitt. They went 2-2 during that stretch. Rines said he was proud of the Hornets for staying calm Thursday despite the large deficit and their recent loaded schedule.

Advertisement

• Oceanside, the reigning Class B champion, is focusing on improving in “four-minute stretches” this far, Breen said. Thursday’s game highlighted the need for better shooting, after going 9-for 21 at the foul line and missing several 3-pointers and layups.

They said it

• “It’s always tough, tough to get a win here. They’ve got a good club, they’re 6-2 coming in. It was a struggle. I thought both teams struggled offensively there. We were fortunate enough to make some plays, kind of got a little bit of a run, and we were able to kind of roll from there, but, having to travel to Leavitt and getting the win’s always difficult.” — Matt Breen

• “I kind of noticed (Jordyn Boulay) was driving the ball very well, she’s our secondary scorer. Caitlin (McCoy) usually leads the attack with 3-pointers, and Gabby Smith really wasn’t on her game tonight. I thought Jordyn did a great job of driving the ball, (getting to) the free-throw line. Pretty proud of her effort.” — Kyle Rines

• “They were leaving the lane wide open. I’m really good at driving (and) they let me go right. Obviously at the line, I didn’t do too well, but still a pretty good game.” — Aubrianna Hoose

Statistical leaders

• Oceanside: Hoose (27 points, 10 rebounds), Ripley (15 points, three blocks), Abby Stackpole (seven rebounds).

• Leavitt: Jordyn Boulay (12 points, four rebounds), Caitlyn McCoy (eight points).

Up next

• Leavitt: vs. Oak Hill (2-9) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside: at Camden Hills (7-3) on Saturday at 4:3o p.m.

Copy the Story Link