Sen. Collins has the power to protect her constituents by voting against confirmation of the proposed national security advisor, Department of Defense secretary and FBI director — our only safeguards against another misguided war and/or an attack on American soil.

William Webster (past director of both the CIA and FBI) warned that it is the responsibility of an FBI director to uncover potential terrorist attacks and prevent them. It is a responsibility requiring thorough knowledge of the FBI’s inner workings, along with managing the expertise of those relevant departments. Longtime service in the FBI is essential to develop these skills combined with the ability to coordinate all diverse information.

The national security advisor is also key to protecting Americans. After 9/11, considerable “chatter” was discovered, yet was denied and minimized by Condoleezza Rice and disregarded by the new administration’s leadership. Now it is likely that such an attack could be triggered by others’ knowledge that no one is watching.

Similarly, Pete Hegseth’s incompetence in leading much smaller and less complicated organizations than the Department of Defense is a red flag. Not one truthful person would believe he has the skill or the ability to lead our military, let alone advise his president about a measured response in a dangerous situation.

We must demand wisdom when voting to confirm; the defense and protection of our country is at stake. Senators who support poor candidates are liable for more than political crises, considering the potentially incompetent protection and perilous reactions to a terrorist attack.

Barbara Hausman-Smith

Belfast

Copy the Story Link