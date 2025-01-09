Canada the 51st state? How about Maine the 11th province?

Politics is a lively topic in any country, especially so in western democracies. Typically allies and friends refrain from commenting on each other for fear of interfering with internal politics. President-elect Donald Trump has no such shyness. He goes out of his way to belittle neighbors and allies, including those of us here in Canada.

Trump’s recent provocations include referring to our prime minister as a governor and suggesting Canada (with which the U.S. has a long-standing free trade agreement) can avoid his threatened 25% tariffs by joining the U.S. as its 51st state. We Canadians are a proud people, and take offense at Mr. Trump’s jabs.

While we are going through political changes here, prior to a federal election, we feel sorry for those Americans living along the border with Canada who think more like us than like Trump. Here’s a thought: Why not have Maine join the Canadian confederation as our 11th province?

Brad Harness

Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Copy the Story Link