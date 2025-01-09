I strongly believe that Maine should focus on solar, hydropower and wind energy to mitigate the effects of climate change and become carbon-neutral by 2040.

The first action to mitigate climate change and become carbon-neutral by 2040 is that Maine should focus on solar energy. It is important to realize that solar energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, which is critical to protecting humans, wildlife and the ecosystem. Solar energy does not emit air pollution unlike other energy sources. Lastly, solar panels can produce energy without direct sunlight.

Hydropower is also a good energy source for Maine to use because hydropower can provide benefits such as electricity generation, flood control, irrigation support and clean drinking water. Additionally, construction costs can even be mitigated by using preexisting structures such as bridges, tunnels and dams.

Wind power is a clean and renewable energy source. Wind energy in the United States helps avoid 336 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. That is equivalent to the emissions from 73 million cars. Furthermore, wind energy’s cost competitiveness continues to improve with advances in the science and technology of wind energy.

We can also help mitigate the effects of climate change by throwing away less food, saving energy at our homes, switching to an electric vehicle and more. There are so many ways that we can help mitigate the effects of climate change.

David Yemba

Portland

