Jadyn Weltz recorded 21 points, six assists and four rebounds as Binghamton beat Maine, 69-59, in a women’s basketball game on Thursday in Vestal, New York.

Olivia Rockwood scored 20 points for Maine (7-9, 2-1 America East). Paula Gallego and Caroline Dotsey each added 10.

UP NEXT

WHO: Maine at Albany

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

TELEVISION: ESPN+

Kaia Goode had 14 points, Kendall Bennett had 13 and Yanniah Boyd 10 for Binghamtom (10-6, 2-1 America East).

