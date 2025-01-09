Jadyn Weltz recorded 21 points, six assists and four rebounds as Binghamton beat Maine, 69-59, in a women’s basketball game on Thursday in Vestal, New York.
Olivia Rockwood scored 20 points for Maine (7-9, 2-1 America East). Paula Gallego and Caroline Dotsey each added 10.
Kaia Goode had 14 points, Kendall Bennett had 13 and Yanniah Boyd 10 for Binghamtom (10-6, 2-1 America East).
