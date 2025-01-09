Allegations of bullying by members of the Mt. Ararat High School boys’ hockey team include an incident last month when two senior players held down a freshman player in the locker room and “hit him with pickles,” according to a witness.

The senior players also allegedly tried to remove the younger boy’s pants as he screamed in protest.

Those details were laid out in a conversation between an attorney for the school district and a player on the team who saw the incident. There also were references during the interview to previous incidents that may be part of the investigation, but the student said he did not personally witness those.

The interview was recorded by a parent and shared with the Press Herald on the condition that neither the parent nor child would be identified.

Allegations first came to light Monday when School Administrative District 75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary sent a letter to parents in the district saying hockey practices would be canceled while they investigated a “potential bullying/harassment issue.” One game also was postponed while the investigation continues.

SAD75 includes the towns of Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin and Bowdoinham.

Advertisement

The Lewiston law firm Brann & Isaacson is conducting the school department’s investigation, O’Leary said this week. Attorney Hannah Wurgaft is identified in the audio recording as the investigator interviewing the student.

Reached by phone Thursday, Wurgaft said she could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

O’Leary also would not discuss any details Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation.

“My priority is to complete a fair and thorough investigation and always put the interests of our students first,” the superintendent wrote in an email.

The allegations involving the Mt. Ararat team come just weeks after the Lisbon High School football team’s season was upended by reports of hazing. The Mt. Ararat hockey team is a co-op team that also includes players from Lisbon High School and Morse High School in Bath.

It’s not clear if any players involved in the current investigation were connected to the investigation in Lisbon last fall, but the geographic proximity and timing has heightened interest in the case.

Advertisement

The Lisbon hazing allegations led to a criminal investigation by local police, but the district attorney opted not to pursue charges because there wasn’t enough evidence to suggest criminal activity occurred.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagen said Thursday that his department is not involved with the investigation at Mt. Ararat high school.

“It’s a non-criminal issue,” he said.

According to the audio of the interview between Wurgaft and a member of the team, the school investigation involves both an incident in the locker room at an opposing school in late December and another incident on the bus returning home from a game.

Early in the interview, the player says: “Am I allowed to ask who this is about?”

Wurgaft responds that it’s not about a specific person but “generally the culture of the hockey team.”

Advertisement

The boy later describes the culture as “for the most part good.” He says there are often “pranks” and “messing around” and that it “sometimes gets out of hand,” referencing the bullying of the freshman by the two seniors.

Wurgaft also mentions an incident on the bus but does not provide details, and the student being interviewed said he wasn’t on that ride and doesn’t know what happened.

At one point, the student was asked whether coaches are in the locker room at all times, to which he replied, “no.”

The state of Maine is a one-party consent state when it comes to recording conversations, which means there is no legal requirement for one participant to disclose to others that they are being recorded. Wurgaft declined to answer a question about whether she was aware she was being recorded during any interviews with Mt. Ararat players.

School officials haven’t made any firm decisions about future competitions. Wednesday’s game against Gorham was postponed indefinitely and, as of Thursday, only the junior varsity hockey team had resumed practice, according to O’Leary.

“We are reviewing our ability to resume other practices and games,” she said. “I have informed the parents of all team members of our program that while we complete an investigation that I will be assigning different coaching staff.

“I also was very clear to note to parents that this is not a negative reflection on the coaching staff, but a measure that I believe is prudent to allow us to move forward with a fair and thorough investigation.”

Copy the Story Link