Construction on an ambitious project to overhaul one of Portland’s busiest streets is getting closer to construction thanks, in part, to a $2 million grant from the federal government.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st, announced on Wednesday that the city received the long-sought after grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“The construction of the Franklin Street arterial in the late 1960s had a challenging impact on many Portlanders, resulting in the demolition of whole neighborhoods, the displacement of longtime residents, and a permanent physical divide through the heart of the city,” Congresswoman Pingree said in an emailed statement. “With this project, the City is taking an important step towards creating a safer, more equitable, and more unified Portland.”
The project to overhaul Franklin Street, a major thoroughfare that runs through downtown Portland, has been in the works for nearly two decades and has been projected to cost $26 million. The city will need more funding to pay for the full project, but the grant is a step forward. Construction is expected to start sometime between 2026 and 2030, according to Pingree’s office.
The plans aim to restore it to something closer to what it once was — a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood — by eliminating the large grassy median to push all four lanes of traffic together creating more space for bike lanes, sidewalks and new housing and businesses.
The busy four-lane road connecting Portland’s downtown to Interstate 295 was once part of a vibrant neighborhood of row houses and corner stores that resembled the West End. But the push toward urban renewal in the 1960s — a movement that aimed to clear cities of their so-called decaying areas — wiped out the neighborhood to make way for the modern-day arterial and grassy median.
Beginning in 2009, a group of concerned neighbors got together to push for an overhaul of the street. The City Council approved a master plan to redesign Franklin Street in 2015, but it stalled because of lack of funding. Then, in September 2023, the City Council laid out a tentative timeline for construction and announced their plan to apply or federal funding.
