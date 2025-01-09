SANFORD — A group of domestic violence survivors rallied in downtown Sanford on Thursday morning to protest a Maine lawmaker’s reelection after he was accused of assaulting his wife.

Finding Our Voices, a statewide nonprofit that provides support for survivors of domestic violence, organized an educational protest on Main Street in response to Rep. Lucas Lanigan, R-Sanford, being charged with one count of domestic violence aggravated assault weeks before the election.

Police say he grabbed his wife’s neck with both hands and choked her for about 20 seconds after she confronted him about an affair. He won reelection to the Maine House of Representatives by a single vote in a recount. Lanigan represents the 141st District, which includes parts of Shapleigh, Newfield, Sanford and Springvale. Democrats launched an ethics investigation into his alleged assault during the Maine Legislature’s first official day on Wednesday.

Related Recount in Sanford election tie goes to incumbent Republican accused of choking wife

A few drivers honked and waved as 10 protestors, layered in bright yellow scarves, hats and coats, held their signs in the blustering wind and snow.

Patrisha McLean, the founder of the nonprofit, said she organized the protest to raise awareness about domestic violence in a community that reelected Lanigan.

“Domestic abuse is a public health emergency in Maine. It is not being treated like that,” McLean said. “It’s not being talked about loudly enough, so that’s what we’re about.”

Advertisement

At Lanigan’s first court appearance in October, his wife asked the judge to drop the assault charge, but Assistant District Attorney Linda Holdsworth-Donovan said victims regularly recant, sometimes because of pressure from the perpetrators, and the state is still pursuing charges. The Class B crime is punishable to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Lanigan’s attorney, William Bly, did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Related Democrats launch ethics probe of Sanford lawmaker accused of assaulting wife

Scott Denman, 71, of Belfast, said he appreciates the legal and ethical investigative process, even if it takes a while. He thinks Lanigan should step down if he’s found guilty.

Denman said he is a survivor of domestic abuse as a child and encouraged others to get help. He waved at passing cars while holding his handmade sign, which read “real men respect women” in red ink.

“We all have mothers, we have sisters, we might have a wife or a spouse, we might have children, girls,” Denman said. “We don’t want this to happen to them, so we need to get active and change ourselves, our society and so forth. I think we’re making progress.”

Jeanine, 33, of Westbrook, who declined to share her last name due to concerns about an ongoing custody battle, said the nonprofit helped connect her to resources when she was struggling with domestic violence in her personal life.

Advertisement

She said public figures like Lanigan need to be held accountable for choices they make in their personal life, such as abuse of a spouse.

“These consequences … will inevitably trickle down to affecting everyone in the community,” Jeanine said. “Someone who thinks this is OK is not going to have everyone’s best interest at heart. They’re going to have their own interest at heart.”

How to get help

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, you can call the Statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline at 1-866-834-4357.

FOR ASSISTANCE during a mental health crisis, call or text 888-568-1112. To call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

TO LEARN more about domestic violence prevention and response in Maine, visit the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence website.

FOR OTHER support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email helpline@namimaine.org.

Copy the Story Link