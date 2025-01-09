Westbrook bean supper – Saturday. Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, Italian bread, and pie. $10. Takeout available and advance orders can be picked up starting at 5 p.m. No early birds. Bring your own bag for takeout, if possible. To order meals takeout, call 854-9157.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Jan. 15, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free monthly blood pressure checks.

