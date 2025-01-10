Let’s kick off the new year with some humor (essential now more than ever) and then offer some hopes for 2025.
Here are the limericks I presented at the New Year’s Eve party for Thornton Oaks, an event held between the senior-friendly hours of 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“I’m glad you are here at this party
Which will be, God willing, most hearty
So now let down your hair
If you have some to spare
And prove you’re not just an old farty.
For my part, I’ve crafted an ode
To this place, our treasured abode,
If you like it, please cheer,
If not, drink your beer
And slink back out into the cold.
There once was a place for old folks
That was known by the name Thornton Oaks.
From afar or quite near
They moved to be here
Lots of chicks plus a bunch of old blokes.
They came not to die but to live
Though their memories leaked just like a sieve.
‘What the hell,’ they would say,
‘We get up every day
With something still ready to give.’
It took time for some to adjust,
No surprise with bodies of rust.
But in no time at all
They were having a ball
Doing good things, not bothered by lust.
Some took to the tables for games
Which challenged the gents and the dames
Others sat down with good books
In small groups or soft nooks
Their pleasure quite equal, the same.
For some it was music they craved
Not too loud, just normal, they prayed.
The tunes made them glad
For the days they once had
Old fears gone, no longer afraid.
Some liked to go off on the bus
So smooth with no muss and no fuss
But there was always a straggler
They wanted to gaggle her
From the back came an unmuffled cuss.
They gathered for meals every night
Sharing thoughts mostly cheery and light.
They’d order in exquisite detail
Seeking perfection, the next Holy Grail.
Then dodder off into the night.
But then, to be sure, were the falls
The constant emergency calls
Good grief, they would wonder
Am I next to go under
Is that all there is, is that all?
But that’s the thing about here.
When you’re down, there are others right near.
You’re never alone
In this place we call home.
If you look, you can always find cheer
At the end of the day or the night,
We discovered with unmatched delight
We’re all in this together
Through all kinds of weather
This place is much more than just right.”
(Brief pause for guffaws or groans, cheers or jeers.)
Okay, now to the hopes for the coming year.
1. That the world’s leaders will finally decide that fighting endless wars makes no sense. Put another way, taking over other countries or seeking revenge are bad strategies for creating a leadership legacy, let alone for making a peaceful world. On that front, I’m reading “Apeirogon,” a powerful novel by Colum McCann about two fathers (one Israeli, one Palestinian) who each lost a daughter to the conflict.
2. That nations will cooperate to tackle the issue of climate change, which is real, not a hoax.
3. That members of Congress will work together on behalf of the American people, not just to get reelected.
4. That Americans of all colors and backgrounds and religions and political persuasions will agree that preserving American democracy is important. Let’s hope we will prove up to the task.
5. That everyone everywhere recognize that we’re all just mortal beings. No one’s going to get out of here alive. We’ll all be better off if we acknowledge that life is not a zero sum game. As one comedian said, “One plus one equals three if you know how to work it right.” Let’s work it right. And have a few laughs along the way.
David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future Just a Little Old columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.