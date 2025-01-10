SACO—For Cheverus’ girls basketball team to return to form it just needed a return to fundamentals.

And for junior standout Kylie Lamson to return to Linnell Gymnasium.

Box score Cheverus 60 Thornton Academy 32 C- 23 14 10 13- 60

TA- 5 6 10 11- 32 C- Lamson 9-6-26, Jordan 2-7-12, Kelly 3-1-7, Feeley 2-2-6, Goodman 0-3-3, L. Umland 1-0-3, Peters 0-2-2, Tetrault 0-1-1 TA- Bodnar 2-2-7, Cotsis 3-1-7, S. Sirois 2-0-5, Eldred 1-1-4, McIntosh 1-2-4, Harrison 1-0-3, O. Sirois 1-0-2 3-pointers:

C (4) Lamson 2, Jordan, L. Umland

TA (4) Bodnar, Eldred, Harrison, S. Sirois Turnovers:

C- 12

TA- 23 Free throws

C: 22-28

TA: 6-15

Friday evening, the Stags, carrying the albatross of a three-game losing streak, looked to return to form at Thornton Academy and in short order, they did just that.

Lamson, who played for Thornton Academy as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Cheverus, scored 14 points in the first quarter alone as the Stags raced to a commanding 23-5 advantage, gaining an abundance of confidence in the process.

By halftime, Cheverus was in front, 37-11, as Lamson’s 22 points doubled up her old team’s point total.

The Golden Trojans did show signs of life in the third period, getting as close as 22 points at one juncture, but a late 3-pointer from senior Liam Umland produced a 47-21 advantage and from there, the Stags rolled to a 60-32 victory.

Lamson led all scorers with 26 points as Cheverus got back in the win column, improved to 7-3 and in the process, dropped Thornton Academy to 3-7.

“I was telling the team, everything we worked on for five days (in practice), we applied in the game and that’s why I coach,” said Stags coach Billy Goodman. “It was a team effort. We identified some problems, worked on them and the girls were great.”

Back to basics

Cheverus began the season as if it had picked right up where last year’s title team left off before the good times came to a screeching halt.

The Stags opened by downing visiting Deering (59-16), then they defeated host Bonny Eagle (68-29), host Portland (59-36), visiting South Portland (57-47), host Bangor (61-35) and visiting Windham (61-41).

And then, in a six-day span, Cheverus was beaten by visiting Scarborough (47-44), as its win streak ended at 27 games, at home by Edward Little (45-40), then at Gorham in a state game rematch (62-46).

That three-game skid was the program’s longest since the 2018-19 season and marked just the second in Goodman’s long coaching career (his Maine Girls’ Academy squad lost three in a row during the 2016-17 campaign).

The Stags suddenly appeared not just mortal, but vulnerable, but over the course of the week in practice, their confidence was restored.

“It was definitely tough as first because even losing one game is hard to come back from,” said Cheverus senior captain Rachel Feeley. “We practiced well between our losses, but we came out flat. This week, it was kind of like a bye week. We had just one game to prepare for and we were just focused on that game. We were energized and had very upbeat practices. We’ll use those losses as learning opportunities. Better to learn from them now instead of in February or March.”

“It’s a lot better for (the losing streak) to happen when it did then closer to playoffs because I don’t think we’d be able to bounce back from it,” Lamson said.

“It was a very long week, but I will tell you we got back to basics on offense and defense and tried to build a foundation,” Goodman added. “Every day, we stuck to it. This year’s team is totally different from last year’s team. Last week gave me a wakeup call.”

Thornton Academy, meanwhile, lost at Sanford in its opener (64-28), then defeated visiting Massabesic (56-48) and host Bonny Eagle (52-15). After home losses to Scarborough (53-35) and Biddeford (47-37), the Golden Trojans were beaten at Gorham (46-38) before getting back in the win column with a 55-22 home victory over Noble. Last week, Thornton Academy lost at Edward Little (54-40) and at home to Sanford (55-49).

Last year, Cheverus took both meetings, 53-40 at home and 62-44 on the road.

Friday, the Stags rediscovered their magic and put this one away quickly.

Cheverus missed its first five shots from the floor, but with 5:12 to go in the first quarter, Lamson was fouled and sank both attempts to put the Stags in front to stay.

The Golden Trojans got a point back on a free throw from freshman Brooke Bodnar, but Lamson drained two more foul shots before making a layup after a steal for a 6-1 lead, forcing Thornton Academy coach Sue Rondeau to call timeout.

It was to no avail, as Lamson made another layup, from sophomore Abby Kelly.

“Honestly, I was really nervous at the beginning, then my shots started to go up and I just kept going from there,” Lamson said.

Junior Anna Goodman was then fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and she made all three subsequent free throws to push the lead to 10 points, 11-1.

The Golden Trojans registered their first field goal with 3:05 on the clock, as junior Olivia Sirois made a layup after freshman Maisie McIntosh broke the press.

Feeley countered with two free throws, then sophomore Addison Jordan drained a 3 while being fouled, then added the free throw for the rare four-point play.

After McInosh sank two foul shots for the home team, Lamson hit two free throws, Lamson stole the ball and made a layup, then another Lamson layup after a steal accounted for a 23-5 advantage after eight minutes.

In the first quarter, Lamson scored 14 points (and had five steals), while Cheverus forced a dozen turnovers and made all 12 of its free throws.

“We’ve been practicing free throws and shooting a lot,” said Feeley. “We didn’t shoot well at all against Gorham. We had to work on shooting and on our intensity coming out. We wanted to come out with as much energy as we can.”

“We had to work hard defensively and keep them from scoring and on offense, we just had to execute,” Lamson said. “It was mostly getting back to basics. We needed more energy and we boosted our confidence. It was easier once we knew that we were ahead. Then, we just played our game and controlled the ball.”

“We did form shooting for 15 minutes a day and our foul shooting was amazing tonight,” added Billy Goodman. “It gives me hope that if we work on something, these girls can do whatever they want.”

The second quarter would be more of the same.

Lamson opened the frame with a layup from Anna Goodman, off an inbounds set, and after sophomore Lauren Cotsis made a free throw for Thornton Academy, Feeley drove for a layup, then she made another layup after a steal from junior Rachel LaSalle before Lamson made a 3-pointer (from LaSalle), then hit another.

With 4:01 to go before halftime, two Jordan free throws gave Cheverus its biggest lead, 37-6.

The Stags wouldn’t score again before the break and the Golden Trojans snapped a 9 minute, 29 second scoring drought with a 3-ball from freshman Reese Harrison, then Cotsis scored on a putback to make the score 37-11 at the half.

Lamson had 22 first half points and the Stags made 14-of-16 free throws, while turning the ball over only four times and forcing 16 Thornton Academy giveaways.

The Golden Trojans chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, but never made a serious run.

Bodnar made a free throw to start the second half, but Lamson made a layup after a steal, then Kelly drove for a layup.

After freshman Sophia Sirois banked home a runner and Bodnar scored on a putback, Jordan set up Kelly on the fastbreak for a layup, but McIntosh sank a jumper, Cotsis made a layup and with 1:45 remaining in the frame, freshman Sienna Eldred’s free throw cut the deficit to 43-21.

That’s as close as the Golden Trojans would get, however, as Kelly made a free throw, then Umland’s late 3 made it a 26-point game heading to the final stanza.

There, Sophia Sirois got things started with a 3, but off an inbounds set, Goodman set up Jordan for a layup.

After Bodnar made a 3 for the home team, Kelly found Lamson for a layup and her final points, then Jordan sank two free throws to make it 53-27.

After Eldred drained a 3, Jordan hit two more foul shots.

Cotsis made a layup, but Kelly scored on a putback, then junior Emme Peters made two free throws and a foul shot from junior Emily Tetrault brought the curtain down on Cheverus’ 60-32 victory.

Lamson continued her stellar season with 26 points and five steals.

“We always want to win, but we especially wanted to win this game because it was against TA and I knew Kylie would be energized and once she’s energized, I know she’ll score a lot,” Feeley said.

“I told (Kylie) to let the game come to her and I felt she did,” Billy Goodman said. “She played like a champion tonight. She played very smart basketball.”

Jordan added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Kelly had seven points (to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals), Feeley six, Anna Goodman three (to go with three assists and three rebounds), Umland three, Peters two and Tetrault one.

“All the practice players worked hard to push the starters this week, so I wanted to reward them and I’m glad I could get everyone in tonight,” Billy Goodman said.

The Stags made a whopping 22-of-28 free throws and only turned the ball over 12 times.

Thornton Academy was paced by seven points apiece from Bodnar (eight rebounds) and Cotsis (a game-high 12 rebounds). Sophia Sirois added five points (as well as two assists and two steals), Eldred had four (five rebounds, two blocks), McIntosh four (five rebounds, three assists), Harrison three and Olivia Sirois two.

The Golden Trojans enjoyed a slim 40-39 rebounding advantage, but made just 6-of-15 free throws and committed 23 turnovers.

A big week ahead

Thornton Academy (ranked sixth in the Class AA South Heal Points standings) has games next week at South Portland and Portland.

Cheverus, which is third in Class AA North, has a big week upcoming, as Sanford pays a visit Tuesday and the Stags travel to top-ranked Oxford Hills Friday.

“We’ve just got to keep working and execute on both sides of the ball,” Lamson said. “I think we can really turn the corner now.”

“We can’t get too ahead of ourselves,” said Feeley. “This is a good boost, but we have to look at each team like they’re the best team in the state and prepare like that and come out with intensity.”

“I just want us to play like we did tonight every game going forward,” Billy Goodman added. “I think Sanford’s one of the best teams and Oxford’s one of the best teams, so it doesn’t get any easier.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

