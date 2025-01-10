The dining igloos at Alto Terrace Bar + Kitchen in Portland. Photo courtesy of Colwen Hotels

It’s almost the weekend and there’s a bunch of stuff to fill it, including reserving an outdoor dining spot where you’ll stay toasty warm while you eat and drink. Places with such offerings include the igloos at Alto Terrace Bar + Kitchen and the ski gondolas as The Burleigh in Kennebunkport, among others.

Photo by Peggy Grodinsky

Make Standish a destination because that’s where you’ll find the Sweet & Savory Bakehouse.  Get there by 1 p.m. today or Saturday and order the Cluckin’ Awesome (chicken patty sandwich) or any number of other delicious menu items.

Frame from “Rear Window” with James Stewart’s shot of Raymond Burr. A. Marino/Shutterstock.com

Head to One Longfellow Square tonight for The Dudefest 2025 showing of “The Big Lebowski”  or to the Strand Theatre in Rockland on Saturday to see “Rear Window,” followed by an interview with author Tess Gerritsen. That’s just some of what’s happening over the next few days.

Hear the music of Oasis played by local musicians in Portland on Saturday. Ink Drop/Shutterstock.com

If you love the British rock band Oasis, grab a ticket to see a local tribute to them on Saturday at Portland House of Music. Kurt Baker will be Liam Gallagher and guitarist Jeff Beam will be his brother Noel. You’ll never know what the story is, morning glory, unless you buy a ticket.

Scoop up tickets for several shows in Maine that are currently on sale. QINQIE99/Shutterstock.com

Another road trip option this weekend is Bangor to see No Quarter: Led Zeppelin Tribute at Cross Insurance Center. We’ve got details on that and dozens of other concerts.

