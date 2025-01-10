It’s almost the weekend and there’s a bunch of stuff to fill it, including reserving an outdoor dining spot where you’ll stay toasty warm while you eat and drink. Places with such offerings include the igloos at Alto Terrace Bar + Kitchen and the ski gondolas as The Burleigh in Kennebunkport, among others.

Make Standish a destination because that’s where you’ll find the Sweet & Savory Bakehouse. Get there by 1 p.m. today or Saturday and order the Cluckin’ Awesome (chicken patty sandwich) or any number of other delicious menu items.

Head to One Longfellow Square tonight for The Dudefest 2025 showing of “The Big Lebowski” or to the Strand Theatre in Rockland on Saturday to see “Rear Window,” followed by an interview with author Tess Gerritsen. That’s just some of what’s happening over the next few days.

If you love the British rock band Oasis, grab a ticket to see a local tribute to them on Saturday at Portland House of Music. Kurt Baker will be Liam Gallagher and guitarist Jeff Beam will be his brother Noel. You’ll never know what the story is, morning glory, unless you buy a ticket.

Another road trip option this weekend is Bangor to see No Quarter: Led Zeppelin Tribute at Cross Insurance Center. We’ve got details on that and dozens of other concerts.

