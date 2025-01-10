Paige Sevigny scored 16 points, and Sanford dominated the first and third quarters on its way to a 47-18 win over Bonny Eagle in a Class AA girls basketball game Friday night in Sanford.

Mollie Puffer added nine points and Ava Hudson finished with seven for the Spartans (8-3), who have won six in a row. Sanford led 15-2 after one quarter and outscored the Scots 20-5 in the third to make it 41-12.

Kylie Cole led Bonny Eagle (0-10) with six points.

CHEVERUS 60, THORNTON ACADEMY 32: Kylie Lamson scored 22 of her 26 points in the first half as the Stags (7-3) built a 37-11 halftime advantage against the Golden Trojans (3-7) in Saco.

Lamson, a junior who played for Thornton as a freshman and sophomore, also had six steals to help Cheverus snap a three-game skid. Addison Jordan added 12 points.

Thornton (3-7) was paced by seven points apiece from Brooke Bodnar and Lauren Cotsis.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINTHROP 52, WAYNFLETE 41: Braden Branagan and Jake Galusha keyed a 21-10 third-quarter run, scoring six points apiece, as the Ramblers (6-5) pulled away from the Flyers (5-6) in Winthrop.

Cole Bard led Winthrop with 17 points and Branagan finished with 12, including three 3-pointers.

The Ramblers led 23-19 at halftime, then extended the margin to 44-29 after three quarters.

Waynflete was paced by JJ Carlo with 15 points and Jed Alsup with 13.

GORHAM 62, MASSABESIC 36: Griffin Gammon scored 18 points, Atticus Whitten added 17, and the Rams (3-7) used a 21-6 third-quarter run to pull away from the Mustangs (1-10) in Gorham.

Hunter Jacobs had 13 points for the Mustangs.

