Most hospitals and doctor’s offices, when they ask us to sign a “consent to treat” form, include that they can give out our information to whoever they want for “education” purposes, and if someone calls them with our first and last name any and all of our information, including updates on our health, can be given out.
They don’t tell us that we could be losing our HIPAA rights when we sign a consent form.
Sophia Phoenix
Augusta
