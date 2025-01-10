Harrison Scott broke a 1-1 tie with 8:42 remaining, then added an empty-net goal as seventh-ranked Maine earned a 3-1 win over eighth-ranked UMass Lowell in a Hockey East game Friday night at Lowell, Massachusetts.

David Breazeale tied the game at 14:31 of the second period after Lee Parks put UMass Lowell (12-5-2, 5-4-1 Hockey East) in front early in the second.

Albin Boija made 25 saves for the Black Bears (14-4-2, 6-2-2).

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles