Harrison Scott broke a 1-1 tie with 8:42 remaining, then added an empty-net goal as seventh-ranked Maine earned a 3-1 win over eighth-ranked UMass Lowell in a Hockey East game Friday night at Lowell, Massachusetts.
David Breazeale tied the game at 14:31 of the second period after Lee Parks put UMass Lowell (12-5-2, 5-4-1 Hockey East) in front early in the second.
Albin Boija made 25 saves for the Black Bears (14-4-2, 6-2-2).
