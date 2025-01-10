Join us for a live conversation with James Beard Award winners Atsuko Fujimoto, owner of Norimoto Bakery and Barak Olins, owner of ZUbakery moderated by Portland Press Herald food editor Peggy Grodinsky. This event will take place at One Longfellow Square on Tuesday, Mar. 11, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Atsuko Fujimoto

Atsuko Fujimoto was a journalist for 8 years in Tokyo before she moved to Maine with her husband. Out of curiosity, she took her first kitchen job at Fore Street Restaurant in 2002. She has never worked outside Portland, ME since then.

Fujimoto further honed her skills at Standard Baking Co. and Miyake before co-founding Ten Ten Pié with Markos Miller in 2014. After nearly five years, the beloved bakery and café closed its doors in March 2019.

Fujimoto is now the owner of Norimoto Bakery in Portland. The bakery is best known for its authentic ingredients, European baking techniques and Japanese-inspired sensibility within its weekly selection of artisanal offerings. In June 2024, Fujimoto won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Learn more about Atsuko’s baking journey in this article by Tim Cebula.