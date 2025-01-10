NOBLEBORO – Pamela Gayle (Patterson) Campbell, 72, of Nobleboro, passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, 2024 at Dirigo Pines in Orono, following a period of declining health.

Pam was born in Bath, Maine to Beatrice (Weston) Patterson and Kenneth Curtis Patterson (Pat) on May 31, 1952. She had two older siblings, Sharon (Patterson) Maddox and Kenneth Kennedy-Patterson. She attended Morse High School between 1966 and 1970 in Bath. Soon after graduating, she worked for a short time in insurance in Hartford, Conn. and at Bath Iron Works. In 1972, she met the love of her life William “Bill” Campbell, towards the end of his service in the Navy. In September of 1973, they married and ultimately settled at their life-long home in Nobleboro, Maine.

Pam worked as a bookkeeper in Nobleboro for Arnold Cross, and then as a business manager for Gordon Libby Forest Products Inc. in Waldoboro. She later worked as an administrative assistant at the Nobleboro Town Office. She was a bit of a social butterfly and loved working with the residents of Nobleboro until she retired.

Pam was a very active community member in Nobleboro. She served on the Nobleboro School Board, and various committees within the Town. Pam and Bill had two children, Shannon (Campbell) Fowler and Seth Campbell. Pam was very active in her kids extracurricular activities including Pioneer Girls, Boy Scouts, cheerleading, fundraisers, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. She rarely missed a game or event for her kids.

What stood out to all was how deeply caring and compassionate Pam was. Every year for as long as we can remember Pam and Bill, often anonymously, donated to a person or a family in town during the holiday season who may have been struggling. Pam showed unwavering love for her children and their friends, and was a “second mom” to many. She often said how blessed she was with her children and who her children chose to marry. Her love for her family was immense. When her grandchildren were young she traveled to Southern Maine weekly to care for them and have some “Mimi time”.

Pam’s focus on her kids and community, coupled with her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, made her well loved by many. She taught us all to be a better person, to be positive, patient and kind.

Pam was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill, of 49 years; as well as her parents, Pat and Bea; her sister, Sharon; and two very dear friends.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jimmy Fowler and their kids Campbell and Paige; her son and daughter-in-law, Seth Campbell and Kristin Schild; her older brother, Kenny and husband Lonnie Kennedy-Patterson; nephew, Troy Patterson and partner Kimberly Bagley; niece, Angela Patterson Colucci and her daughter Lauren; and Sean Maddox. Pam had many she considered to be family and cherished her relationships with all of them.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Kennedy Learning Center of Camp Kieve in Nobleboro.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a

family in need, either privately or through a community organization

Copy the Story Link