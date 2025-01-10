BUCKFIELD — The Select Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to enter into a memo of understanding with Trout Unlimited to remove the Brush Shop Dam on the Nezinscot River, which is over 200 years old.

Representatives of the Merrymeeting Bay chapter of Trout Unlimited attended Tuesday’s board meeting to explain the process of removing a dam.

Built in the early 1800s, the structure is near Tilton’s Market on Turner Street.

Gene McKenna, the conservation chairman of the Merrymeeting Bay chapter, said the removal would benefit brook trout as they migrate to colder waters upstream. It would also allow the river to return to its natural state. He saw no danger of flooding downriver when the 10-foot dam is removed.

“Our interest is fish passage,” he said. “Napoleon was in power when the dam was built.”

The organization has been involved in the removal of several other dams in the state.

The process could take several years as local, state and federal permits are sought, McKenna said. Having the town on board will make it easier for the Merrymeeting Bay chapter to obtain grants for engineering and demolition.

Removal of the dam is expected to open up 12 additional miles of fisheries habitat. McKenna also noted that removal would reduce the potential of flood damage.

The Nezinscot River is 14.5 miles long and begins at the confluence of the East and West branches. Its course is through Buckfield and Turner, where it flows into the Androscoggin River.

Because of the historic nature of the dam, the group would build a kiosk at the site to commemorate the history of the dam, working with the Buckfield Historical Society.

The Select Board unanimously agreed to enter into a memo of understanding. McKenna said his group plans to participate in public hearings as the project moves forward.

In other business, the board agreed to reinstate the Boston Post Cane award, which is given to the town’s oldest resident. To be eligible, residents must be at least 80 years old and have lived in the town for at least 10 years.

Alyssa Phillips was named tax collector and town clerk, succeeding Brittany Parrott.

