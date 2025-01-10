Six Maine high school football players have been announced as finalists for the two Gaziano Awards, given to the best senior offensive and defensive linemen in the state.

The three defensive award finalists are Gardiner defensive end Kyle Doody, Lewiston defensive end Joseph Dube and Medomak Valley defensive tackle Porter Gahagan.

The finalists for the offensive lineman award are Thornton Academy right tackle Henry Mahoney, Kennebunk left tackle Charles Majkowski and Scarborough offensive tackle Cole Tomuschat.

The two winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 24.

This story will be updated.

