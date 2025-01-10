The Yarmouth Town Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to remove the dams on the Royal River after decades of study and deliberation on how to restore to their wild state sections of the river that runs into Casco Bay. Proponents argued the removal of two dams in Yarmouth would improve the river ecosystem by restoring aquatic habitat and increasing fish passage through the river.

“The time has come to give a voice to the river and its often-overlooked inhabitants that have long been ignored. Science has made it clear that dams harm ecosystems,” Deborah Landry, co-chair of the Royal River Alliance and Yarmouth resident during public comment at the Jan. 2 meeting when the vote was taken.

“Today marks the day of a long and challenging journey that many of us have waited for for years,” said Landry.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers determined that dam removal had the greatest potential to improve river habitat and restore fish access. In April, they released a federal proposal to entirely remove the Bridge Street dam and half of the East Elm Street dam in Yarmouth.

According to the resolution based on the study from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the restoration of the Royal River through dam removal would benefit migratory fish species that go up the river from the Casco Bay and are currently hindered by the presence of the dams. Those species include river herring, a keystone species often harvested for lobster bait; American eel, Maine’s second most lucrative marine fishery; and a variety of other native aquatic species. Additionally, an unrestricted river would increase biodiversity and climate resiliency in 141 square miles of connected watershed, as well as benefit commercial fisheries in Casco Bay.

Previous meetings about the removal of the Royal River dams were more contentious than Jan. 2. At an informational session on Oct. 9 with 170 attendees, some Yarmouth and North Yarmouth residents expressed concerns about the dam removals increasing sediment in the river and releasing chemicals such as mercury into the water. Studies conducted by the Army Corp concluded that the risks of these concerns were “very low.”

Additionally, community members stated concerns that the project would changing water height in the river and harbor, which could impact river recreation and business in Yarmouth’s harbor. The resolution stated that “in light of the non-zero risk of harm” to harbor-based businesses from dam removal, the town will help the businesses obtain risk mitigation insurance. The Yarmouth-North Yarmouth Joint Committee on

Ecology and Recreation will help maintain access to the river for recreation, with the resolution acknowledging that the types of river recreation possible may change following dam removal.

“[The] removal of barriers in the Royal River will likely increase recreational fishing, whitewater kayaking and nature watching,” the resolution said.

The total dam removal project is estimated to cost $5.7 million, with $3.7 million paid by the federal government and the remaining $2 million covered by the town.

Prior to the vote, the town council amended the resolution to prohibit Yarmouth taxpayer funds from being used to finance the dam removal project and associated impacts. Instead, the town manager is authorized to secure funding for other sources such as federal and state agencies, nonprofit organizations and philanthropies to cover the $2 million contribution.

The Royal River was first identified in 2005 as a restoration priority by the Gulf of Maine Council on the Marine Environment and the Maine State Planning Office. In 2009, Yarmouth contracted the engineering firm Stantec to study a cost-effective avenues of restoring fish access and native species to the Royal River. The next year, Stantec recommended the removal of both dams, the lowest-cost, long-term solution.

Rep. Arthur “Art” Bell, D-Yarmouth, spoke during public comment about how after Yarmouth had been built on the resources of the river, it was time to reciprocate and enhance that ecosystem through dam removal.

“The river is now saying to us, ‘I’ve done everything you’ve asked of me for the last 300 years, now it’s time you did something for me. So that’s where we are tonight: deciding to remove the dams, restore the watershed, restore Casco Bay and the Gulf of Maine,” said Bell.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to do the right thing,” he said.

