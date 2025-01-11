Creating vintage fashion at Lost & Found Markets in Portland
Portland Press Herald photographer Brianna Soukup noticed 'a ton of people with interesting outfits' when she went to Lost & Found Markets in Portland in August and November.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Lost & Found hosts popup vintage markets with dozens of vendors several times a year in the Portland and Bangor areas. “I think there is a kinship and safety in knowing (shoppers and sellers) are surrounded by like-minded individuals, which encourages some really amazing styling choices,” said Logan Hanson, the founder of Lost & Found.
Julie O’Boyle with her new vintage hat purchased at Lost and Found Vintage Market at Thompson’s Point in November. O’Boyle said she is a huge believer in buying clothing and accessories secondhand, and not just vintage. She keeps a thrift list on her phone of things she is keeping an eye out for. “You just need to be patient,” she said. “You’ll find what you’re looking for eventually.”
Janine Rynkowski found her 1970s dress at Weekend Vintage in Portland. Most of her accessories are thrifted handmade or purchased from Japanese stores. “Cutesy, kawai and J-fashion is probably how I would describe my style,” she said. Rynkowski wears a uniform at work so she leans in heavily to her personal style when she’s off. Most of her clothes are vintage or thrifted. “When I walk from my work to the bus I hit all of the vintage stores along the way,” she said.
Heather Stolp says, “My style is a little darker. I like more emo clothes.” Stolp thrifts most of her clothes, including the jacket she is wearing. She recently moved from Texas and said she prefers thrifting in the Northeast. “Texas was a lot more western. Things here are a little more my style…Be unique, just wear what you like and if you want to try something that is new, just do it.”
Willow Martin outside of Lost and Found Vintage Market at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland in August. Martin, who is 18 and from Rye, New Hampshire, said she wears all pink every day. Most of the clothing she owns she finds at thrift stores. “Everything I own is pink,” Martin said. “It has been my favorite color since I was 4, but I think sophomore year of high school is when I committed to wearing it all the time.”
Verity DeLong wears a vintage dress outside of Lost and Found Vintage Market at the Italian Heritage Center in August. “I actually started thrifting when I was about 21,” she said. “I was living in Newburyport at the time and going to a ton of estate sales.” DeLong said that her love of old things probably stemmed from her childhood growing up in a 1700s farmhouse in Maine. She and her fiancee, Fletcher Curran, rekindled their relationship last December at the punk flea market held at Geno’s Rock Club. “It is kind of a vintage love story,” she joked.
Fletcher Curran wears his father’s old army shirt outside of Lost and Found Vintage Market in Portland. He inherited the piece, which he believes is from the late 1970s to early 1980s when his father passed away in 2010. “There is definitely an energy to vintage,” he said. “It has been passed around. Somebody loved the piece before.”
Dee Solana bought her vintage fur muff at Lost and Found in November. Solana said she has always loved vintage, but becoming a burlesque performer made it a bigger part of her life. “I take a lot of inspiration from decades past. I’ve always kind of been that,” she said. “I just like what I like. I really don’t follow trends too much.”
Akiko Seki owns a vintage business called Old Blue Crow Vintage and was selling at the November Lost & Found Vintage Market. Her business mostly sells old decor and art, but she also thrifts her own clothing. “I’m inspired a lot by 1980s and 1990s Ralph Lauren as well as outfits I see in the vintage knitting books I collect,” she said. “I thrift pretty much everything.” She joked that her socks, which she buys new, are usually the most expensive part of her outfits.
Sophie Smith, 16, goes to high school in Brewer and came to the November vintage market with their mom and friends. “Everything I’m wearing I thrifted. My shirt, tie, shoes,” they said. Smith said for back-to-school shopping they just went to the thrift stores with their mom. “It’s definitely something we like to do together.”
Estelle Miller, 3, came to the vintage market with her mom, Hannah Hunter. “She loves to shop and she almost always picks out her own outfits, including today’s,” Hunter said about her daughter. “She just loves color and big poofy skirts.”
Daniel Emery owns a vintage business called Northwoods Vintage, which specializes in clothing between 50-125 years old. A seller at the November market, he was wearing a U.S. Navy WWII-era denim jacket. Emery said he started thrifting in high school and college when he was a musician. He and his friends were looking for unique and cheap things to wear on stage. He got into the reselling business later by selling L.L. Bean boots he would find at the Goodwill Bins on eBay. “Then I started to learn about Ralph Lauren and got really into it,” Emery said. Ten years later and he sometimes sells the vintage clothes he finds to Ralph Lauren for them to sell in their stores.
Wes Myers wears the two pieces of clothing he bought at the August market draped over his shoulders. Myers said the overalls he is wearing were given to him by a friend after they were done wearing them. He said he gets a lot of clothes second-hand or DIY clothes. “If I find a T-shirt and it is a size XL, I’m automatically cutting the sleeves off of it,” Myers said.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.