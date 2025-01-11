Lucas Ketchum got seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter as York closed with an 18-7 run to remain undefeated, escaping with a 48-39 victory over Kennebunk in a boys basketball game Saturday at York.

Lukas Bouchard led York with 12 points, and Jack Joyce scored 11.

Cole Perkins paced Kennebunk with 19 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 61, CHEVERUS 49: Wyatt Benoit scored 20 points to lead the Golden Trojans (8-2) past the Stags (8-2) in Saco.

Ryan Camire and Zach Nelson each added 12 points and De’Shawn Alston had 11.

Leo McNabb paced Cheverus with 19 points. Jameson Fitzpatrick had 10.

WINDHAM 73, SCARBOROUGH 70: Tyrie James scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers during a 15-point first quarter, and the Eagles (10-1) held off the Red Storm (5-6) in Scarborough.

Windham also got 18 points from Creighty Dickson and 16 from Conor Janvrin, who joined James with four 3-pointers.

Layton Garriepy (15 points), Adam Fitzgerald (14), Carter Blanche (12), Will MacDonald (11) and Cam Estrella (10) all scored in double figures for Scarborough.

BIDDEFORD 62, MT. ARARAT 55: Owen Sylvain scored 12 of his 19 points during a 23-11 third-quarter surge that propelled the Tigers (6-5) past the Eagles (3-7) in Biddeford.

Julius Searles added 14 points and Travis Edgerton had 10 for Biddeford, which trailed 19-10 after one quarter and 29-26 at halftime.

Logan Zoulamis tallied 17 points and Nolan Greenleaf finished with 13 for Mt. Ararat.

DEERING 51, BONNY EAGLE 46: Rudwan Mohamud’s four-point play with 57 seconds left erased a two-point deficit, lifting the Rams (5-6) over the Scots (5-7) in Portland.

Evan Legassey scored 19 points, and Tayshaun Cleveland had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Deering.

Benedito Noe paced Bonny Eagle with 17 points, followed by Brody Taylor with 12 and Colin Moran with 10.

FALMOUTH 54, NOBLE 51: Billy Birks made two free throws with 17 seconds left for the lead and Ezra Hamlin added two foul shots with five seconds to go as the Navigators (9-2) rallied past the Knights (10-1) in Falmouth

Falmouth, which scored the final six points, was paced by Davis Mann’s 23 points. Birks added 12.

The Knights got 17 points from Bryce Guitard.

GARDINER 60, FREEPORT 41: Trace Moody and Brady Peacock combined for 21 points during a 26-7 surge in the second quarter as the Tigers (6-4) erased an early deficit against the Falcons (2-9) in Gardiner.

Moody finished with 17 points, including 11 in the second quarter as Gardiner built a 33-21 lead.

Peacock and Brady Atwater each scored 12 points.

Conner Smith led Freeport with 17 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 67, WESTBROOK 65: Jonny Patenaude scored 24 points, including the winning basket in the final minute, as the Patriots (3-10) withstood a comeback by the Blue Blazes (1-9) in Westbrook.

Patenaude hit an off-balance, turnaround jumper from near the free-throw line with 20 seconds left, and the Patriots stopped Westbrook’s next two possessions – the final one after a turnover following an inbounds pass from underneath the basket with 3.5 seconds left.

Colby Mitchell added 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Moses Semuhoza scored 19 points, Gio Staples had 12 and David Mbuyamba followed with 11 for the Blue Blazes.

Westbrook fought back from a 19-3 first-quarter deficit. The Blue Blazes trailed 39-26 at halftime but pulled to within 50-46 by the end of the third quarter.

LAKE REGION 60, POLAND 42: Brock Gibbons scored 14 points to pace four Lakers in double digits against the Knights in Naples.

Jacoby Bardsley and Cooper Smith each had 12 points and Aidan Roberts finished with 11 points for Lake Region (4-6).

Damon Martin tallied 15 points for Poland (6-3).

MARSHWOOD 53, BRUNSWICK 44: Liam Tiernan and Ryan Essex combined for 13 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Hawks (6-5) pulled away from the Dragons (4-7) in South Berwick.

Marshwood outscored Brunswick 22-12 in the fourth quarter. Tiernan finished with 18 points, Essex had 14 and Ronan Garrett scored 12.

Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick with 10 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 57, YARMOUTH 45: Gabe Lash recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Panthers (11-0) built a 17-point halftime lead on their way to a win at Yarmouth (7-3).

Mason Nguyen added 14 points, and Rocco DePatsy scored 12 off the bench.

The Clippers got 13 points apiece from Evan Oranellas and Bobby Wolff.

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, OXFORD HILLS 52: Manny Hidalgo tallied 25 points, leading the Red Riots (9-2) to a win over the Vikings (6-6) in Paris.

Darius Johnson chipped in with 10 points.

Cameron Pulkkinen scored 17 points for Oxford Hills.

ST. DOMINIC 66, SACOPEE VALLEY 22: Jack Brocke led a balanced offense with 14 points as the Saints (10-1) east past the Hawks (2-10) in Auburn.

Ten players scored for St. Dom’s, including Mason LaFlamme with 12 points.

Silas Nielsen put in 17 points for Sacopee.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 70, LISBON 41: Led by Presli Knapp’s 16 points, the Raiders (2-9) picked up a win over the Greyhounds (0-11) in Lisbon.

Ines Palomino chipped in with 11 points.

Elizabeth Ferero and Hannah Perron each scored 17 points for Lisbon.

GORHAM 47, MASSABESIC 43: Lauren Dunbar sank a tying 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining, then hit a go-ahead 3 with about 20 seconds left as the Rams (9-1) rallied past the Mustangs (4-8) in Waterboro.

Julia Reed led Gorham with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Dunbar got eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Lydia Desrochers scored 11 points for Massabesic, which led 26-16 at halftime.

MT. ARARAT 48, BIDDEFORD 45: Kayleigh Wagg scored 14 points, Kennedy Lampert added 12, and the Eagles (8-3) downed the Tigers (9-3) in Topsham.

Natalia Silva had 14 points and Ayla Lagasse scored 11 for Biddeford.

NOBLE 38, CAPE ELIZABETH 23: Taylor Gnirk scored 11 points, Lauren Merchant added 10, and the Knights (1-10) earned their first win, beating the Capers (0-11) in Cape Elizabeth.

Mei Martinez scored seven points for Cape Elizabeth.

OXFORD HILLS 34, SOUTH PORTLAND 29: Ella Pelletier finished with 21 points for the Vikings (9-2) in a win over the Red Riots (8-3) at South Portland.

Maddy Herrick contributed another eight points.

South Portland’s Caleigh Corcoran, Mya Lawrence, Destiny Peter and Emma Travis all scored six points.

POLAND 55, LAKE REGION 42: Lise Poublan scored 13 points, Ruby Taylor added 10, and the Knights (8-1) handled the Lakers (5-5) in Naples.

Bella Smith tallied 16 points and Margo Tremblay put in 12 for the Lakers.

ST. DOMINIC 47, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Chloe Croteau led the Saints (7-4) with 19 points and Charli Apodaca contributed 16 in a win over the Hawks (2-10) in Auburn.

Amara Parker finished with 14 points for Sacopee.

WINDHAM 33, SCARBOROUGH 24: The Eagles (6-5) built a 20-2 lead in the first half and held on for a win over the Red Storm (6-5) in Windham.

Stella Jarvais scored eight points and Denali Momot added seven for Windham.

Scarborough’s Ella Herzberg and Megan Rumelhart each scored five points.

YORK 51, KENNEBUNK 47: Nya Avery collected 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats (5-6) defeated the Rams (7-5) in York.

Sophie Coite (17 rebounds) and Emma Joyce chipped in 10 points apiece for York.

Kendall Therrien led Kennebunk with 19 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

PORTLAND 5, PENOBSCOT 4: Marina Bassett recorded three goals and an assist, Libby Hooper had two goals and two assists, and Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (11-3) scored three goals in the third period to get past the Penobscot Pioneers (3-5-2) at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Jordin Williams scored twice, and Delaney Carr and Izzy Brideau each added a goal for the Pioneers, who got 29 saves from Abbie Derosier.

Mya Clark stopped 25 shots for the Beacons.

