Praise is in order for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s response to President-elect Trump’s claim that the Gulf of Mexico needs to be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Her wit, humor and poise were a master-class in how to respond to Mr. Trump’s signature arrogance and trash-talk. Further, her willingness to work with Mr. Trump on curbing illegal immigration to the U.S. was equally laudable, as he has been nothing but demeaning, even dehumanizing, of Mexico during his political career.
Not noted in Megan Janetsky’s Jan. 8 article, however, was that President Sheinbaum noted in her news conference that the U.S. needs to stop the illegal flow of U.S. guns into Mexico, noting that the roughly 75% of seized weapons in Mexico were purchased in the U.S. These illegal weapons frequently end up in the hands of cartels and gangs, which destabilizes local communities there and forces people to flee — very often to the U.S.
Of course, gun reform laws are highly unlikely under the current Republican leadership. But if Republicans are truly serious about comprehensive immigration reform, they should listen to and work with President Sheinbaum, as she proved herself the far more informed and wise.
Steven Byrd
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
