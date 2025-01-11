Ryan Chyzowski scored twice during Norfolk’s a six-goal second period as the Admirals skated to a 10-3 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Chyzowski broke a 2-2 tie at 6:33 of the second period. Filip Fornåå Svensson got the first of his two goals just 15 seconds later, and the Admirals added three power-play goals later in the period.

Lynden McCallum netted a pair of goals for Maine. Justin Bean was the other goal scorer for the Mariners.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles