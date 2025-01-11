Ryan Chyzowski scored twice during Norfolk’s a six-goal second period as the Admirals skated to a 10-3 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Chyzowski broke a 2-2 tie at 6:33 of the second period. Filip Fornåå Svensson got the first of his two goals just 15 seconds later, and the Admirals added three power-play goals later in the period.

Lynden McCallum netted a pair of goals for Maine. Justin Bean was the other goal scorer for the Mariners.

