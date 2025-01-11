SOUTH PORTLAND – Gail Louise Seeley (1938 – 2024) went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 22, 2024, stemming from complications associated with cancer.

Gail was born in Houlton, in 1938. She was the second daughter of Muriel and George Seeley. She grew up in Houlton with her sisters Delores and Jane, and her brother John. She attended Houlton High School before moving to Connecticut with her family, and chose to stay in Connecticut with her sister Jane when her family later returned to Maine.

Eventually Gail moved with Jane out to San Francisco, California. While she was reluctant to make the move at first, she thoroughly enjoyed her years living there. She enjoyed hiking and attending the San Francisco Orchestra. While living in California she got a job with Greyhound Bus Lines that would have her move to Phoenix, Arizona, and later Dallas, Texas, before taking an early retirement at age 50. At this time she chose to return to Maine to be closer to her mother, Muriel. She worked part time for L.L. Bean for several years before fully retiring. Gail remained in the area after her mother’s passing, active in her church and volunteering with Meals On Wheels.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Muriel and George Seeley, her older siblings, Delores (Seeley) Locke, and John C. Seeley, as well as her younger sister Jane (Seeley) Tanner. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Soledad (Espinoza) Seeley, several nieces and nephews, and her good friend Jean. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to The Heron House staff and Affinity Care Hospice for their compassionate care in her final months.

No service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Cancer not only touched Gail’s life, but the life of her mother, brother, and younger sister.

