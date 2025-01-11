STANDISH – Kim Marie Ambrose, 64, of Saco Road passed away Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born in Portland April 23, 1960, the daughter of William and Charlene Dunkin Kerr.

She attended local schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School.

Kim first worked as a waitress at Foxys Den in Buxton.

She later went on to work for MSAD 6 in the lunch program for over 42 years.

Kim enjoyed making jewelry and cooking. She enjoyed being outdoors and camping with the folks at Hiawatha campground.

She was predeceased by her husband Jonathan Ambrose.

She is survived by son, Stephen W. Ambrose, of Steep Falls, her grandchildren, Kaleb J. Ambrose and Steven J. Ambrose, and his wife, Emily and other family members Joshua Hillock and his wife Victoria and their children Cody and Hudson, a brother Larry Joseph Kerr of Westbrook and a sister Robin Lee Martin of Buxton.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Rte 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105

