AUBURN – Shirley Simmons Cyr, 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2024, in Auburn, Maine. Born in Biddeford, Maine, Shirley moved to Connecticut in 1954 with her beloved husband, Joseph, who passed away in 2007. A private service for family and close friends will take place over the summer in Maine.

Full obituary is found at https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries/obit-details.php?Cyr-3656

