A.J. Lawson scored 25 points, NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky added 21, and Raptors 905 won at the Portland Expo for second night in a row, beating the Maine Celtics 116-99 in an NBA G League game Saturday.
Jay Scrubb led Maine with 20 points off the bench. Anton Watson (15 points), Baylor Scheierman (14), Eric Gaines (13) and JD Davison (12) joined Scrubb in double figures, but the Celtics were outscored 57-41 in the second half after trailing by just one point at halftime.
