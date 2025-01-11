Christopher Mantis made 5 of 8 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Jaden Clayton and A.J. Lopez each added 16, and Maine rolled to an 87-66 win over Albany in an
America East men’s basketball game Saturday in Orono.
Kellen Tynes also reached double figures with 10 points, to go with seven assists and five steals.
Maine improved to 10-8 overall, 2-1 in America East. Albany is 9-9 overall, 1-2 in the conference.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ALBANY 60, MAINE 55: A layup by Lilly Cooper broke a 51-51 tie and put Albany ahead for good as the Great Danes (14-3, 4-0 America East) rallied past the Black Bears (7-10, 2-2) in Albany, New York.
Maine was in position to pull off the upset when it led 43-39 going into the fourth quarter, but Albany outscored the Black Bears 21-12 in the final 10 minutes.
Caroline Bornemann and Sera Hodgson each scored 16 points, and Asta Blauenfeldt had 15 for Maine. Bornemann also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Cooper led Albany with 14 points.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.