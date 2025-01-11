Christopher Mantis made 5 of 8 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Jaden Clayton and A.J. Lopez each added 16, and Maine rolled to an 87-66 win over Albany in an

America East men’s basketball game Saturday in Orono.

Kellen Tynes also reached double figures with 10 points, to go with seven assists and five steals.

Maine improved to 10-8 overall, 2-1 in America East. Albany is 9-9 overall, 1-2 in the conference.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ALBANY 60, MAINE 55: A layup by Lilly Cooper broke a 51-51 tie and put Albany ahead for good as the Great Danes (14-3, 4-0 America East) rallied past the Black Bears (7-10, 2-2) in Albany, New York.

Maine was in position to pull off the upset when it led 43-39 going into the fourth quarter, but Albany outscored the Black Bears 21-12 in the final 10 minutes.

Caroline Bornemann and Sera Hodgson each scored 16 points, and Asta Blauenfeldt had 15 for Maine. Bornemann also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Cooper led Albany with 14 points.

